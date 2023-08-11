The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Spain and Sweden soar, Japan and Netherlands go home, and ‘c’ words

It’s your Women’s World Cup update from The Offside Rule as the first semi-finalists are confirmed.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are with Jade Moore, the WSL player who played in the last two World Cups for England.

Lucy Staniforth, a standby player for this England World Cup squad, joins us to preview England’s quarter-final against Colombia. And Alejandra Velasquez brings the Colombian perspective.

After Sweden knock out Japan, where it go wrong for the Japan team? Dan Orlowitz joins us from Tokyo.

And how did Spain beat 2019 finalists the Netherlands?

Plus, who will we pick as our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.