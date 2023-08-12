The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England Edge Colombia & Matildas Dump Out Bleus In Epic Shootout!

The Offside Rule brings you up to date with another incredible day of action at the Women’s World Cup.

Kait Borsay is joined by Carla Ward, Natasha Dowie and Helen Hardy to dissect England’s comeback win against Colombia. We hear from Ella Toone post match to hear what changed after the Lionesses went behind and her expectations for the Australia game.

Julien Laurens reveals the inside scoop on France’s feelings after being knocked out on penalties in an epic clash against Australia.

And we bring you up to date with the latest scores in our thrilling “One To Watch” series.
