The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England eye up Aussies, Spain set up for Sweden, and Indigenous football

It’s your World Cup semi-final preview show from The Offside Rule.

Jodie Taylor, the Euro 2017 golden boot winner who played in the last two World Cups for England, uses her experience of playing in England, Australia and Sweden to look ahead to the semi-finals with Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper.

Plus we explore Indigenous football with Taelor Pickering-Parker from Maori Football Aotearoa, Ros Moriarty from the Moriarty Foundation and Allira Toby, an Aboriginal A-League player who sits on the Indigenous Football Australia Council.

On the semi-finals – do England have another gear they can go to? How can they create more in this formation?

Will Australia start Sam Kerr and where can they threaten England most? Angela Christian-Wilkes, co-host of ESPN Australia’s The Far Post Podcast, joins us to assess Australia.

Can Spain get past Sweden’s defensive block? And what would success mean given the situation with their manager? Alex Ibaceta joins us to discuss.

Plus we pick our Ones to Watch.

