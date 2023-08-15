The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Spain finalists, Beth Mead, and big England-Australia showdown

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as Spain reach the final and England bid to join them.

Beth Mead, Fara Williams, Carly Telford and other England greats tell us if they think England have what it takes to make their first World Cup final.

Join Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and WSL and ex-England striker as they look ahead to the big match against Australia and break down the first semi-final between Spain and Sweden.

What sets this England team apart? How did Spain turn the game around? Will Sweden ever get that trophy?

Frida Fagerlund brings us the Swedish reaction from Auckland.

Plus we pick our Ones to Watch.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.