The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England into World Cup final, Australian dreams over, plus Kerr, Bronze and more react

England reach the World Cup final breaking the dreams of hosts Australia and The Offside Rule is here to bring you all the reaction you need.

Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Rachel Daly, Jess Carter and Steph Catley give us their thoughts on the match.

Listen to top analysis from Jodie Taylor, fresh off a season with Arsenal after two World Cups with England, and Natasha Dowie, ex-England player who just wrapped up a campaign with Liverpool.

Jodie and Natasha, who’ve also played in Australia, are joined by Helen Hardy, Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay.

What made England’s performance so impressive? What let the hosts down? And can England go all the way now?

How are Australians reacting? What will the legacy be for them? Georgia Rajic brings the Australia reaction from Sydney.

Plus we pick our Ones to Watch.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.