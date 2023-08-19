The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Is it coming home? World Cup final preview & bronze for Sweden not Australia

It’s your World Cup final preview from The Offside Rule as England prepare to face Spain and Sweden take the bronze medal from co-hosts Australia.

Join World Cup bronze medallist Jade Moore, She Kicks Editor and ex-Sunderland player Jen O’Neill, and Kait Borsay to see if England can bring it home.

Should Ella Toone or Lauren James start? Who will win the possession game? What does it all mean for Spain’s manager? Karen Carney, who played in four World Cups for England, and Spanish journalist Bea Redondo join us to discuss.

How did Australia let the bronze medal slip away? What’s it like playing in a third place playoff?

Plus, for one last time, who will be our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.