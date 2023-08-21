The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England pain as Spain crowned World Cup champions

As England fall short and Spain are crowned World Cup Champions, The Offside Rule brings you all the reaction and more.

We hear from England’s Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Bethany England, as well as the Player of the Tournament, Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, two-time Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas and Young Player of the Tournament Salma Paralluelo.

Helen Hardy is in Stadium Australia to bring us the scenes on the final whistle.

Lynsey Hooper joins us with the reaction at Box Park from the first official Lionesses team from 1972.

Kait Borsay picks apart the match in detail with World Cup bronze medallist, Jade Moore, and two-time WSL champion and ex-England player Natasha Dowie.

What more could England have done? Did we agree with Sarina Wiegman’s dramatic half time changes?

What’s the reaction in Spain? And what does it all mean for the players currently boycotting the team? Spanish journalist Bea Redondo tells us more.

To put England’s progress into perspective we’re joined by Kerry Davis and Karen Livermore-Farley, who played in the Lionesses’ first official World Cup in 1995.

Plus, we crown our Ones to Watch predictions game champion.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.