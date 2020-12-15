The Offside Rule WSL: Last-gasp Man City, good Ladd and Chelsea on the charge

Lynsey Hooper is joined by The Athletic’s Women’s Football Correspondent, Katie Whyatt, and the Editor of She Kicks Magazine, Jen O’Neill, to look back at a dramatic weekend of late winners in the WSL. They discuss Manchester City’s last-gasp victory over Arsenal and where this leaves the title race. Will League leaders Manchester United last the distance, and are Chelsea their biggest challengers? Plus Rich Laverty joins us to run through the top 100 players on the planet.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

