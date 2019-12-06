The Offside Rule Weekly: Sacking season, power couples, and football tat

Posted on December 6, 2019 in Podcasts

It’s officially December so now it’s time to get festive and find your loved ones some Christmas presents, and this week we have the answers! Plus we’re talking shortest managerial reigns, and football’s power couples.

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2019 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: