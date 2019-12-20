The Offside Rule Weekly: A decade of delight and decline

Posted on December 20, 2019 in Podcasts

Vaishali Bhardwaj joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay for our last roundtable of the decade. We’re looking back on the last 10 years and our memories from football, but we also look ahead to the future and fundamental festive fixtures that are coming up.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

