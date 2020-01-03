Willy Caballero: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 23

Posted on January 3, 2020 in Podcasts

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has had a career which has traversed Argentina, to Spain, and most memorably in Manchester City winning honours across the board
In this podcast he talks with Lynsey and Kait about everything from where he started with Boca Juniors, to his family life, to playing with the Chelsea youngsters now.

Catch up on our Exclusives podcast series:

 Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.

 

