Emile Heskey: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 24

Posted on February 28, 2020 in Podcasts

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper speak with former England, Liverpool, and Leicester striker Emile Heskey about his career, racism, and his future plans in football.

Emile Heskey played 62 times for England, made 150 appearances for Liverpool, and over 150 for Leicester; winning 4 League Cups, an FA Cup, a UEFA Cup in the process.
Heskey has represented his country at the 2002 and 2010 World Cup, Euro 2004, and at club level has scored 110 times in the Premier League placing him 22nd in the all time rankings.
Now he has released a book, Even Heskey Scored, to tell his story, which he now tells us about here on the Offside Rule.

Catch up on our Exclusives podcast series:

 Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.

 

