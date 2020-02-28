Emile Heskey: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 24
Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper speak with former England, Liverpool, and Leicester striker Emile Heskey about his career, racism, and his future plans in football.
Catch up on our Exclusives podcast series:
Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.
Leave a Reply