The Offside Rule Weekly: The Name of the Game

It’s a new year, and the Offside Rule is back with more footballing insight and a bit of nonsense too. Faye Carruthers joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper to discuss hats, superstition, and phone throwing; it’s all football related we promise!

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.