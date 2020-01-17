The Offside Rule Weekly: AC Milan’s old people’s home

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined this week by Italian football expert Mina Rzoukito discuss the latest in transfers, a check up on the transferred, and do a bit of a translation on nicknames.

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.