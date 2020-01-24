The Offside Rule Weekly: An Ibiza Special

Kait Borsay is joined this week for a club classic podcast by Ali Bender and Frida Fagerlund to discuss the Big 6, Barcelona’s trip to Ibiza, and come up with our own club manifestos.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.