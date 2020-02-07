The Offside Rule Weekly: There’s no football culture without vinegar

Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper, and Robyn Cowen are here to talk you through the latest January transfer window, build their dream stadiums – jet packs are involved, and welcome to the show Emily Elias from Desert Island Dips to tell us how condiments and football come together.

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.