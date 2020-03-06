The Offside Rule Weekly: International Women’s Day celebration

It’s Kait Borsay, Robyn Cowen, and Lynsey Hooper in on this week’s Offside Rule. We’re going global this week as we celebrate International Women’s Day and World Book Day with a footballing theme. Plus we talking youngsters who have excelled this season.

