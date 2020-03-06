The Offside Rule Weekly: International Women’s Day celebration

Posted on March 6, 2020 in Podcasts

It’s Kait Borsay, Robyn Cowen, and Lynsey Hooper in on this week’s Offside Rule. We’re going global this week as we celebrate International Women’s Day and World Book Day with a footballing theme. Plus we talking youngsters who have excelled this season. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

