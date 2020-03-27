The Offside Rule Weekly: The one with Hayley McQueen’s return!

It’s the return of Hayley McQueen!!! We’re super excited to have Hayley back on the podcast along with Kait and Lynsey. To celebrate we have a Friends theme and take a stroll down memory lane with flashbacks, fake news, and footballing friendships.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.