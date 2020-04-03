The Offside Rule Weekly: Hayley McQueen’s return! Part Two!

We were so excited to have Hayley McQueen back that we had to do a two parter to fit in all the celebrations! This week find out which football manager came to Hayley’s rescue in her time of need, who is writing quizzes for kids, and how homeschooling is going. Also in football news we discuss comebacks, the future footballing stars, and test Hayley’s knowledge once again on headlines!

