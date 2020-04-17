The Offside Rule Weekly: Batman v Valencia

Posted on April 17, 2020 in Podcasts

Alternative titles for these week’s show include: “inspired by the Easter bunny”, “Mario Balotelli’s piglet”, and “I’ve got a step-fish”. Yes it’s an animal themed show this week! Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay are here with all the animal related football knowledge you could ever want or need!

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: