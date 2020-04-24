The Offside Rule Weekly: Germany’s baby boom, Mary Queen of Scots’ football, and Paulo Wanchope

It’s Lynsey Hooper’s birthday so to celebrate we’re having one big birthday, celebratory themed podcast. Expect 5-a-sides, Antiques Roadshow, and Cantona’s kung-fu, among a myriad of football stats and facts to file away ready for those quarantine family quizzes.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.