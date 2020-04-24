The Offside Rule Weekly: Germany’s baby boom, Mary Queen of Scots’ football, and Paulo Wanchope
It’s Lynsey Hooper’s birthday so to celebrate we’re having one big birthday, celebratory themed podcast. Expect 5-a-sides, Antiques Roadshow, and Cantona’s kung-fu, among a myriad of football stats and facts to file away ready for those quarantine family quizzes.
