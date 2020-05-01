The Offside Rule Weekly: Myth busters, Neville naysayers, and French finishers
It’s Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay here with the latest Offside goodness, and with special guest Anita Asante too! They discuss the tenure of Phil Neville at the helm of the Lionesses. It’s not all England though as we discover that England are good at penalties, some stadia that never were, and who’s really to blame for the word “soccer”.
Recent Weekly Podcasts:
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Myth busters, Neville naysayers, and French finishers (1 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Germany’s baby boom, Mary Queen of Scots’ football, and Paulo Wanchope (24 April, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Batman v Valencia (17 April, 2020)
Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.
Leave a Reply