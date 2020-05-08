The Offside Rule Weekly: VE Celebration

Kait Borsay, Hayley McQueen, and Lynsey Hooper are here to bring some patriotic celebrations to your ears as they celebrate VE Day and tie it in to football. We fly the Union Jack high in pod land to celebrate footballers who fought on the front lines, our memorable victories in Europe, and mix up the sport a little.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.