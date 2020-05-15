The Offside Rule Weekly: All aboard the Bundesliga Bandwagon

Join Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay as they discuss the biggest gaps between title wins on the weekend that surely would have seen Liverpool lifting their first Premier League title. Plus they’re choosing their Bundesliga teams ahead of the German league’s restart, and coming up with some ingenious ways to bring football home.

