The Offside Rule Weekly: All aboard the Bundesliga Bandwagon

Posted on May 15, 2020 in Podcasts

Join Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay as they discuss the biggest gaps between title wins on the weekend that surely would have seen Liverpool lifting their first Premier League title. Plus they’re choosing their Bundesliga teams ahead of the German league’s restart, and coming up with some ingenious ways to bring football home.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

