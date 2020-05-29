The Offside Rule Weekly: Frankenstein’s footballer, Champions-less League, and WSL wind down

Join Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay as they stitch together the best Premier League footballer, or possibly the worst, discuss the best players to have never won the Champions League, and try to workout the best course of action for the WSL with journalist Rich Laverty.

