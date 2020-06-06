The Offside Rule Weekly: Why Wednesday

Posted on June 6, 2020 in Podcasts

Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper discuss the teams that are most set for the Premier League’s restart, and the teams that will be looking a bit more sheepishly at their first matches. Plus they blow the dust off the history books to ask why Wednesday, and Hotspur, and Orient among other questions.

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

