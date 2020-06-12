The Offside Rule Weekly: Number twos and cat poos
Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay discuss best assistant managers, getting the lowdown on the latest transfer rumours, and giving Hayley some advice for when she gets back to Sky Sports News.
Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.
