The Offside Rule Weekly: Football Heroes

Posted on June 19, 2020 in Podcasts

As the Premier League returns, Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper, discuss Wednesday night’s action and what they made of it being behind closed doors. They also celebrate some footballing heroes and hit the local press. It’s all about crowd noise, Marcus Rashford, and an insight into our local footballing insights.

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

