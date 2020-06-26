The Offside Rule Weekly: Pep Guardiola’s Speedos

Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay are back to take you through the first week and half of Premier League football. It was ten years ago that Frank Lampard scored that goal for England that never was. We won’t dwell on that though as instead we reflect on that England side and where they are now. We also pick out our best individual performances of the Premier League so far, and our favourite manager quotes from 2019/20 too.

