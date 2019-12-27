Jill Scott: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 22

Posted on December 27, 2019 in Podcasts

Jill Scott joins Kait Borsay for a discussion about her career in football and life outside it. She discusses getting over the 2019 World Cup disappointment, her love for her family, and her post playing future. Over the course of her career Scott has acquired so far: 146 caps for her country, a World Cup Bronze medal, and a host of club honours from FA Cups to League titles. 

Catch up on our Exclusives podcast series:

 Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2019 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: