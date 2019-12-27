Jill Scott: The Offside Rule Exclusives Episode 22

Jill Scott joins Kait Borsay for a discussion about her career in football and life outside it. She discusses getting over the 2019 World Cup disappointment, her love for her family, and her post playing future. Over the course of her career Scott has acquired so far: 146 caps for her country, a World Cup Bronze medal, and a host of club honours from FA Cups to League titles.

Launched in 2017, The Offside Rule Exclusives is our Webby-nominated monthly podcast hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and Hayley McQueen. It features in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football like Phil Neville, Jermain Defoe, and Casey Stoney.