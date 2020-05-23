The Offside Rule Weekly: From sex dolls to sticky balls
Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper, and Hayley McQueen are back with a sunny podcast celebrating the weather and the football that is slowly coming back into our lives.
It might sound like an NSFW show but we promise it’s not! This week we’re talking relegation battles, poor interviewees, and to celebrate the hot weather, we’re making a sunshine XI with some questionable inclusions!
Recent Weekly Podcasts:
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Frankenstein’s footballer, Champions-less League, and WSL wind down (29 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: From sex dolls to sticky balls (23 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: All aboard the Bundesliga Bandwagon (15 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: VE Celebration (8 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Myth busters, Neville naysayers, and French finishers (1 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Germany’s baby boom, Mary Queen of Scots’ football, and Paulo Wanchope (24 April, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Batman v Valencia (17 April, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: The Countdown Show (10 April, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Hayley McQueen’s return! Part Two! (3 April, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: The one with Hayley McQueen’s return! (27 March, 2020)
Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.
Leave a Reply