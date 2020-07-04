The Offside Rule Weekly: The bin of disinfectant

Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper bring you their latest musings on Project Restart, dredge up some of the worst deals in football history, and test their quick descriptive skills playing Who’s In The Bag?

