The Offside Rule Weekly: The bin of disinfectant
Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper bring you their latest musings on Project Restart, dredge up some of the worst deals in football history, and test their quick descriptive skills playing Who’s In The Bag?
Recent Weekly Podcasts:
- The Offside Rule Weekly: The bin of disinfectant (4 July, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Pep Guardiola’s Speedos (26 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Football Heroes (19 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Number twos and cat poos (12 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Why Wednesday (6 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Frankenstein’s footballer, Champions-less League, and WSL wind down (29 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: From sex dolls to sticky balls (23 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: All aboard the Bundesliga Bandwagon (15 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: VE Celebration (8 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Myth busters, Neville naysayers, and French finishers (1 May, 2020)
Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.
Leave a Reply