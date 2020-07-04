The Offside Rule Weekly: The bin of disinfectant

Posted on July 4, 2020 in Podcasts

Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper bring you their latest musings on Project Restart, dredge up some of the worst deals in football history, and test their quick descriptive skills playing Who’s In The Bag? 

Recent Weekly Podcasts:

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: