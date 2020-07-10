The Offside Rule Weekly: Premier League predictions, Euro 2020, and the coolest manager in town

Posted on July 10, 2020 in Podcasts

Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay are whipping out their crystal balls this week as they look into the Premier League’s future to predict who will finish where. Plus the team talk Euro Finals memories, managers who are way cooler than you, and the best football shirt to be released yet.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

