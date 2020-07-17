The Offside Rule Weekly: Flying the (Canaries) nest

This is the week that saw Norwich officially relegated, the first tease of All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United break a record for most penalties in a season. Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay are here to discuss it all. Plus a fitting tribute to Jack Charlton, thoughts on Clive Tyldesley’s video, and some FA Cup predictions.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.