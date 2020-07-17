The Offside Rule Weekly: Flying the (Canaries) nest
This is the week that saw Norwich officially relegated, the first tease of All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United break a record for most penalties in a season. Hayley McQueen, Lynsey Hooper, and Kait Borsay are here to discuss it all. Plus a fitting tribute to Jack Charlton, thoughts on Clive Tyldesley’s video, and some FA Cup predictions.
Recent Weekly Podcasts:
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Flying the (Canaries) nest (17 July, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Premier League predictions, Euro 2020, and the coolest manager in town (10 July, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: The bin of disinfectant (4 July, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Pep Guardiola’s Speedos (26 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Football Heroes (19 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Number twos and cat poos (12 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Why Wednesday (6 June, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: Frankenstein’s footballer, Champions-less League, and WSL wind down (29 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: From sex dolls to sticky balls (23 May, 2020)
- The Offside Rule Weekly: All aboard the Bundesliga Bandwagon (15 May, 2020)
Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.
Leave a Reply